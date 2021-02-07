Police search for 'baby' seen in the water at popular Sydney beach

Helicopters, paramedics, water police and divers descended on a Sydney beach yesterday evening after members of the public reported seeing a baby in the water. Photo / Damian Shaw, News Corp

A large-scale search will pick up again today in Sydney after bystanders raised the alarm when they spotted what they believed to be a baby wrapped in plastic in the water at a popular beach.

Emergency services were called to Yarra Bay, La Perouse, in Sydney's southeast at around 5pm on Sunday evening (local time) following reports of an object – believed to be a deceased infant – floating in the water.

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward. Photo / Damian Shaw, News Corp Australia

Officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command attended the scene and commenced an investigation.

Several witnesses told police they had seen the baby wrapped in a plastic bag floating in shallow water.

Helicopters, paramedics, water police and divers descended on the area.

The multi-agency search included assistance from the Police Marine Area Command, Polair, Public Order and Riot Squad and several rescue helicopters and NSW Ambulance.

The large-scale search was due to resume this morning. Photo / Damian Shaw, News Corp Australia

However, due to poor visibility and a lack of further sightings, the search was suspended at 7.45pm.

The search was due to recommence at 7am today.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them confidentially.