Police investigating after two bodies found at Sydney property

A crime scene has been established at the Cannons Parade property. Photo / 123RF

Two bodies have been found in a granny flat at a property in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Officers found two bodies inside the home when they searched the property on Cannons Parade in Forestville on Wednesday evening.

A police spokeswoman said a “concern for welfare” was reported on Wednesday about 9.30pm (local time).

It has been reported that neighbours raised the alarm after not seeing the home’s occupants for several days.

A crime scene has been established at the property, with police yet to determine the circumstances of the deaths, the spokeswoman said.