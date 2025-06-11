Police investigating after two bodies found at Sydney property

A crime scene has been established at the Cannons Parade property. Photo / 123RF
Two bodies have been found in a granny flat at a property in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.
Officers found two bodies inside the home when they searched the property on Cannons Parade in Forestville on Wednesday evening.
A police spokeswoman said a “concern for welfare” was reported on Wednesday about 9.30pm
(local time).
It has been reported that neighbours raised the alarm after not seeing the home’s occupants for several days.
A crime scene has been established at the property, with police yet to determine the circumstances of the deaths, the spokeswoman said.