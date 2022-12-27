A Brisbane mother was stabbed in front of her children and husband at North Lakes in Brisbane. Video / 7NEWS Brisbane

A Brisbane mother was stabbed in front of her children and husband at North Lakes in Brisbane. Video / 7NEWS Brisbane

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a woman in an alleged Boxing Day home invasion north of Brisbane, police have confirmed.

Neighbours woke on Tuesday to police and paramedics swarming the “horrific” scene at Whitfield Cres in North Lakes after wife and mother Emma Lovell, 41, died from fatal stab wounds sustained during the alleged altercation.

Lovell’s grief-stricken husband Lee Lovell returned to the scene for the first time on Tuesday afternoon.

“Emma was the glue in our family, she was funny, smart, so caring. She was such a beautiful person,” he told the Courier-Mail.

“We are all just devastated by her loss, it’s senseless.”

Emma and Lee Lovell moved to Australia with their two daughters 11 years ago. Emma was fatally stabbed in her home in Brisbane on Boxing Day 2022. Photo / GoFundMe

According to the Daily Mail, the Lovells moved to Australia from the UK 11 years ago. They have two daughters.

Neighbours heard their daughters screaming, with one yelling “someone help my mum, help my mum”.

Superintendent John Hallam, District Officer for Moreton Police District, said four people have been taken into custody.

Two 17-year-old boys have both been charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and enter dwelling with intent in company. Both have been denied police bail and are due to appear in the Brisbane Childrens Court.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy continue to assist police with inquiries.

Hallam told reporters a confrontation occurred inside Ms Lovell’s home about 11.30pm on Boxing Day after the boys allegedly entered the dwelling. The couple were alerted to the intruders by their dogs barking.

He said the Lovells attempted to defend their house in the process.

Ms Lovell suffered a fatal stab wound in the front yard while her husband, Lee, sustained a non-life threatening wound.

“Those (boys) fled the scene,” Hallam said.

He said police had “prior contact” with all four teens.

The Lovell family had celebrated Christmas at the beach according to social media posts. The family's life was shattered after two teens entered their home on the night of Boxing Day. Photo / Facebook

Investigations are ongoing into the incident, including the identification of the alleged murder weapon.

Hallam said there appeared to be no link between the alleged offenders and the homeowners.

“The family is absolutely traumatised and shattered,” he said. “They’ve lost their mother and wife, the whole community is in mourning as well.

“We will continue to offer support moving forward.”

Residents in the quiet Moreton Bay suburb have told NCA NewsWire of their shock and disbelief over the alleged incident.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was playing video games late at night when he heard what sounded like “yelling and fighting”.

He initially dismissed it as a drunken fight before realising police cars had pulled up around the neighbourhood.

“I’ve lived here for three years; I’ve never seen something like this,” he told NCA NewsWire.

“It’s a very quiet neighbourhood.

“They never had any loud parties, no noise issues.”

Others said they went to sleep as normal and woke to police and ambulance crews and members of the media knocking around doors.

“I only met (the Lovells) a few times; they seem like very nice people, a very nice family,” one neighbour said.

Another neighbour who had lived in the area for four years said it was a “very big shock” to wake up at midnight seeing police lights.

“You see these sorts of things on TV, not in your neighbourhood,” he said.

Ms Lovell had just returned home after a Christmas holiday with her family on the Sunshine Coast, wishing her friends and family well in a Facebook post hours before the alleged incident.

“So for the 1st time in 11 years we spent Christmas Day on the beach, even managed to cook up some bacon and eggs!” she wrote.

“Hope everyone has a great Christmas Day spent with loved ones and friends.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been organised for the family.

“Investigators urge anyone from the North Lakes area with information, dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police,” a Queensland Police spokesman said.