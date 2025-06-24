Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

‘Pilots are very concerned’: The invisible threat that risks devastating air travel

By Christopher Jasper
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Instances of disruption to navigational systems have surged since Israel launched its attacks on Iran 10 days ago. Photo /123rf

Instances of disruption to navigational systems have surged since Israel launched its attacks on Iran 10 days ago. Photo /123rf

Electronic warfare technology used by Iran, Israel and others is increasingly drowning out the satellite signals passenger jets use to determine their positions.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East poses an unseen but potentially deadly threat to planes crossing the region’s airspace.

Electronic warfare technology used by Iran, Israel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World