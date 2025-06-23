Air France halted flights to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates until at least Tuesday inclusive, the airline said.

It also extended the suspension of the Paris-Tel Aviv route until July 14.

Flights of Air France’s low-cost carrier Transavia from Paris to Beirut have been suspended until June 30 while the Tel Aviv route is closed until September 7.

Germany’s Lufthansa group, whose other airlines include Swiss, Austrian and ITA, has suspended flights to the Middle East until June 30.

The Amman and Erbil, Iraq, routes were also suspended until July 11.

The group will not fly to Tel Aviv and Tehran until July 31 and is also avoiding the air space of countries involved in the conflict.

Greece’s Aegean Airlines has stopped Tel Aviv flights until July 12. Its Amman, Beirut and Erbil routes are closed until June 28.

Turkish airline Pegasus has scrapped flights to Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon until June 30, and Iran until July 30.

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines on Monday local time cancelled its remaining flights for the day to Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Muscat.

No Turkish Airlines flights to Baghdad, Damascus and Tehran are available before July 1.

Finnair meanwhile confirmed it was suspending flights to Doha. The carrier is also staying out of the airspace of Iran, Iraq, Syria and Israel.

US and Canadian airlines

United Airlines has warned passengers that flights to and from Dubai scheduled between June 18 and July 3 may be affected and is offering no-fee ticket changes under certain conditions due to Middle East unrest.

The US airline has implemented the same flexibility for Tel Aviv flights between June 13 and August 1, allowing customers to rebook for other major European cities.

Air Canada has temporarily suspended its daily non-stop service from Toronto to Dubai since June 18 and warned the suspension could be extended.

Travel via a European stopover on a partner airline remains possible, according to its website.

American Airlines has suspended its Philadelphia-Doha service until June 29 and is allowing customers to change their bookings without fees for travel originally scheduled between June 19 and July 20.

Middle East airlines

Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain closed their airspace today after Iran said it fired missiles towards a US military base in Qatar.

Qatar has since announced the re-opening of its airspace, the Qatari aviation authority said.

“The General Civil Aviation Authority announces the resumption of air traffic in the airspace of the State of Qatar and the return of the atmosphere to normal,” it said in a statement on X.

EgyptAir said it is cancelling all flights to Gulf countries until the situation “stabilises”. Dubai-based Emirates has stopped flying to Tehran and Baghdad until June 30 but said all its other destinations are being served as normal.

Low-cost airline FlyDubai has suspended service to Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, and Saint-Petersburg until June 30, while Oman Air suspended service to Amman until Tuesday.

Asian airlines

Singapore Airlines has cancelled eight flights to Dubai -- two per day from Sunday through into Wednesday.

-Agence France-Presse