“Our evidence will outline the fact that three people arrived near to the airport, and three people never exited that vehicle,” he said.

Police have arrested James Wood, 34, in connection with Pheobe Bishop's disappearance. Photo / NewsWire

“There is a vehicle we believe Pheobe was transported in, but I will not disclose that at this point in time.”

The major update comes after bodycam footage capturing Wood’s arrest was released by police.

A barefoot Wood was led out of an unkempt residence, which appears to be a caravan, by a police officer at 7.20pm on Thursday in the Bundaberg area.

Another unidentified individual can be seen speaking to an officer in the background.

Once outside, a detective sergeant with Bundaberg Child Protection Investigation Unit can be heard asking Wood to “just listen to me”, before placing him under arrest for “the homicide of Pheobe Bishop”.

At the end of the clip, Wood sits alone in the back of an unmarked police car before the door is closed.

Wood was wearing grey tracksuit pants and a black graphic T-shirt with the word “menace” written on it.

Housemates set to return to court in August

Bromley and Wood had their matters mentioned before Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday morning. They will return to court on August 11.

Floral tributes to Pheobe have also emerged across Gin Gin and Bundaberg after her devastated family urged anyone with information to come forward.

Bouquets of flowers have been laid in front of the Gin Gin property where Pheobe, Bromley and Wood lived together.

An accompanying message on one bouquet reads: “Pheobe, you grew your wings too early beautiful girl. Now you will no longer feel pain or heartache. You can spread your wings and know you will be loved.”

Police tape still covers part of the derelict house and rubbish remains strewn on the front lawn.

Another bouquet and a small teddy bear have also been placed outside Smiley’s Support Service, the workplace of Pheobe’s mother Kylie Johnson.

Outside, a message on a blackboard asks, “Have you seen this car?” pointing to a Queensland Police release asking for information about Pheobe’s disappearance.

In Bundaberg, another tribute has been set up near the Bundaberg Airport, with Pheobe’s sister Kaylea Bishop placing a number of cards, flowers and photographs close to a wall.

They are accompanied by a Pokemon plush toy and a sign reading: “Justice for Pheobe, RIP.”

Primary focus is to locate Pheobe – police

Mansfield said police “were not finished” with their investigation and their primary focus was now to locate Pheobe, with officers returning to previous locations of interest to continue the search.

“As you’re well aware we’ve searched particular areas to date. It is a vast area of unforgiving terrain that we’ve been looking into,” Mansfield said.

“While we always hoped to find Pheobe alive, as our investigation has progressed… [it] quite clearly showed us that was not going to be a viable outcome.”

Police have also not yet located Pheobe’s luggage.

“We suspect it will be in the greater Gin Gin area,” Mansfield said.

Bromley and Wood are both charged with one count each of murder and two counts each of interfering with a corpse.

Mansfield revealed their investigation had been informed by telephone data, and more than 200 tip-offs from members of the public.

A tribute has been set up near the Bundaberg Airport, with Pheobe’s sister Kaylea Bishop placing a number of cards, flowers and photographs close to a wall. Photo / NewsWire, Paul Beutel

Police once again called for assistance from the public for any further information, including footage from around Airport Drive.

Both of the accused were arrested in the Bundaberg area on Thursday just after 6pm and police said they have since engaged lawyers.

Police seized Wood’s 4WD for forensic examination on Thursday evening.

“He’s been effectively living out of it from time to time,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield said there is a “body of work” to look at additional charges, but that their “primary focus was clearly [finding] Pheobe”.

It was confirmed Wood and Bromley were known to Pheobe’s family.

Mansfield also said dead dogs were located at the Gin Gin property where they lived.

Pheobe’s family ‘devastated’

He said that Pheobe’s family was “devastated”.

“One of our investigators is with Kylie, Pheobe’s mother, this morning … tragic.”

Pheobe’s mother shared her grief at news of the charges overnight, pleading online for information that would allow her to lay her child to rest.

Kylie Johnson said her world was “shattered” by the news and begged for her daughter’s remains to be located.

“Our world has just been shattered into the most horrific place I’ve ever been,” she wrote.

“I need my baby home to put her to rest! I’m absolutely begging anyone that knows anything to come forward. We need to put her to rest, we need to put her to peace.

“My heart is holding on to every little memory and hope that you come home to us Phee Phee.

“The little internal family jokes, the little digs at your siblings and the love that you all unconditionally shared.

“The fierceness of that was beyond beautiful and unique.”

Johnson recalled how close Pheobe and her siblings were, and noted how special their “emotional connection” was.

Kylie Johnson (left) with her daughter, missing Bundaberg teenager Pheobe Bishop. Picture / Supplied

“I remember someone commenting once that you were all so co-dependent that you finished each other sentences. This statement made me the happiest mum alive!” she wrote.

“Your sibling bond is deep, meaningful and makes my heart so happy.

“The emotional connection, love and friendship has always been unmatched and unquestioned.”

Wood was initially arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday, June 4, but was released that night without charge.

Pheobe was last seen by her housemates, who told police they were driving her to Bundaberg Airport from their home in Gin Gin in Bromley’s grey Hyundai ix35 on May 15.

The teenager intended to fly from Bundaberg to Brisbane, then on to Perth to see her boyfriend.

She never boarded the flight.

Detectives have conducted several searches of the area, Good Night Scrub National Park, as well as forensic examinations of the Gin Gin property and the Hyundai ix35.

“Detectives continue to investigate this matter, and physical searches will continue as needed as information is provided,” police said on Thursday night.