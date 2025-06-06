Queensland teenager Pheobe Bishop was last seen on May 15. Police have arrested and charged two people with her murder. Photo / Facebook
Bodycam footage capturing the moment one of Pheobe Bishop’s alleged killers was taken into custody has emerged, as police announce new allegations surrounding the child’s disappearance.
James Wood, 34, and Tanika Bromley, 33, are both charged with murder and interfering with a corpse in relation to Pheobe’s disappearance.
The 17-year-oldhad been living with the pair in Australia before she vanished on May 15.
Police now allege Pheobe’s body was moved “more than once”, with Detective Inspector Craig Mansfield on Friday saying it would be alleged Pheobe’s body was at one point in the Good Night Scrub National Park.
It will be alleged Pheobe, Wood and Bromley were all in the car when it arrived on Airport Drive near Bundaberg Airport on May 15.
A barefoot Wood was led out of an unkempt residence, which appears to be a caravan, by a police officer at 7.20pm on Thursday in the Bundaberg area.
Another unidentified individual can be seen speaking to an officer in the background.
Once outside, a detective sergeant with Bundaberg Child Protection Investigation Unit can be heard asking Wood to “just listen to me”, before placing him under arrest for “the homicide of Pheobe Bishop”.
At the end of the clip, Wood sits alone in the back of an unmarked police car before the door is closed.
Wood was wearing grey tracksuit pants and a black graphic T-shirt with the word “menace” written on it.
Housemates set to return to court in August
Bromley and Wood had their matters mentioned before Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday morning. They will return to court on August 11.
Floral tributes to Pheobe have also emerged across Gin Gin and Bundaberg after her devastated family urged anyone with information to come forward.
Bouquets of flowers have been laid in front of the Gin Gin property where Pheobe, Bromley and Wood lived together.
An accompanying message on one bouquet reads: “Pheobe, you grew your wings too early beautiful girl. Now you will no longer feel pain or heartache. You can spread your wings and know you will be loved.”
Police tape still covers part of the derelict house and rubbish remains strewn on the front lawn.