“There are currently no physical searches for Pheobe at this stage, however physical searches will happen as needed and as information is provided,” a police spokesman told NewsWire.

“Investigations are ongoing and police are continuing to run out several lines of inquiry.”

The update comes after the teenager’s mother said she knew “people have information” that needed to be reported to police. Kylie Johnson issued an emotional plea on Facebook on Wednesday, saying she was “starting day 20 with you still missing Pheobe”.

Pheobe has been missing since she failed to board a flight at Bundaberg Airport last month.

“I don’t know if life will ever be the same again? I don’t know if I will ever look at the world the same way that I did before May 15th,” Johnson wrote.

“What I do know is that people have information on where you are Phee and we need that reported to police.”

Johnson also shared a picture of Pheobe alongside a police appeal for information regarding her whereabouts or footage of a grey Hyundai ix35 with Queensland registration 414 EW3.

Police believe Pheobe was travelling in the Hyundai – owned by her housemate – to the airport before she disappeared.

Police have arrested James Wood, 34, in connection with Pheobe Bishop's disappearance. Photo / NewsWire

Johnson has posted daily about the search for Pheobe and has received comments from vicious online trolls.

“My posts aren’t public to defend myself or react to negative comments. In fact negative comments also draw conversations and that’s what we as a family need to bring Phee home,” she posted last week.

“Hell I will take any conversation if it has my baby walking down our driveway or calling any of us.

“So please don’t be mad at the trolls. They have a role to play just like the amazing people who honestly just want our Pheobe home.”

The trolling spiked after Johnson appeared in a video posted online by Queensland Police appealing for information and expressing her distress, which prompted social media users to critically analyse her tone and demeanour.

“People wanted a statement, they got one yet still question me as a mother?” Johnson posted.

“If anyone would like to be in this position please step in and show me how to do this? Show me what a perfect parent looks like,” she said, defending herself.

“Show me how to navigate this? Show me how to deal with the unknown and the uncertainty? Show me how to use perfect language and emotion in a situation that no parent ever wants to be in.”

Police and State Emergency Services spent five days searching nearby Good Night Scrub National Park for any sign of the missing teen, before the operation was suspended on May 28.

Despite the search of the national park being suspended, police stressed the investigation was ongoing and they had “other areas” of interest.

In a statement to skynews.com.au on Saturday, a Queensland Police spokesman said: “The greater Gin Gin area remains the focus of the investigation.”