“We just would also like to have time to process and grieve this new information as a family and ask for privacy at this time.”

Police are still appealing for information in relation to Pheobe or the movement of a grey Hyundai IX35 between May 15-18 in the greater Gin Gin area.

The 17-year-old was last seen on May 15, on her way to Bundaberg Airport to board a flight to visit her boyfriend in Western Australia. However, investigators later confirmed she never entered the terminal.

She did not board the flight and was not captured on CCTV inside the airport.

Police now allege she was murdered shortly after she was last seen, and that her body was moved multiple times before it was discovered near Good Night Scrub National Park on June 6.

James Wood, 34, and Tanika Bromley, 33, were arrested on June 5 and charged with murder and two counts of interfering with a corpse.

Police conducted several inquiries during their investigations, including multiple searches of Good Night Scrub National Park, forensic examinations of the Gin Gin property involved in the investigation and the vehicle.

Police have regularly appealed for dashcam or CCTV footage of Bromley’s grey Hyundai IX35 the trio were travelling in, revealing it was a key component of the investigation into the teen’s disappearance.

The pair remain in custody and are due to reappear in court in August. Neither has entered pleas to the charges.

The home where Pheobe had been living with the accused was found in squalid condition, with evidence of severe animal neglect and structural damage.