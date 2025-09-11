Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Peter Mandelson removed as Washington ambassador after Epstein links

Peter Hutchison
AFP·
4 mins to read

Peter Mandelson has been sacked by Keir Starmer following 'reprehensible' fresh revelations about the diplomat's friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

Peter Mandelson has been sacked by Keir Starmer following 'reprehensible' fresh revelations about the diplomat's friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

UK leader Keir Starmer has sacked his ambassador in Washington, Peter Mandelson, following “reprehensible” fresh revelations about the diplomat’s friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Dubbed the “Prince of Darkness” during his years as a media spin doctor, Mandelson was twice forced to resign from Tony Blair’s Labour government in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save