Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after deputy Angela Rayner resigns over tax breach

By Peter Hutchison
AFP·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Te Pati Maori and NZ First Annual Conference.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has overhauled his ministerial team in a bid to reset his embattled Government after Deputy Premier Angela Rayner resigned for underpaying a property tax.

Rayner, a figurehead among Labour’s left-wing base, quit after an investigation found she had breached the ministerial code over the purchase

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save