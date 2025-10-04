The torture and murders of 20-year-old cousins Morena Verdi and Brenda del Castillo and 15-year-old Lara Gutierrez in Argentina were livestreamed by a drug gang. Photo / @TheNewsTrending via X

A Peru judge has ordered preventive custody for the suspected mastermind of the gruesome gang murders of two young women and a girl in Argentina, pending the outcome of Argentina’s extradition request.

The judge declared 20-year-old Tony Valverde, nicknamed “Little J”, to be a flight risk, and remanded him in custody for nine months while awaiting possible extradition on charges of aggravated murder.

The bodies of Morena Verdi and Brenda del Castillo, cousins aged 20, and 15-year-old Lara Gutierrez were found buried in the yard of a house in a southern suburb of Buenos Aires last week, five days after they went missing.

The three were tortured and killed in a live broadcast on a closed social media group in what Argentine authorities believe was punishment for an alleged drug theft.