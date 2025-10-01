Suspected mastermind of Argentina triple femicide detained in Peru

Peruvian police officers arrested "little J" in Pucusana, Peru. He is considered the mastermind behind a brutal triple murder of women that authorities suspect is linked to drug trafficking in Argentina. Photo / AFP, Peru's National Police, Handout

Argentina’s Government said today that Peruvian authorities had detained the suspected mastermind behind the brutal murders of three young women in a livestreamed attack, bringing the arrests in the case to nine.

“I want to congratulate the Peruvian National Police for their tremendous work and collaboration in capturing the two fugitives in the triple murder,” Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said in a statement posted to X.

The suspect, identified as “little J,” was arrested in Pucusana, about 72km south of Lima.

Earlier, Bullrich had announced the capture of another suspect in Peru, Matias Ozorio.

Last week, the bodies of Morena Verdi and Brenda del Castillo, cousins aged 20, and 15-year-old Lara Gutierrez were found buried in the yard of a house in a southern suburb of Buenos Aires, five days after they went missing on September 19.