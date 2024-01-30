Police footage of James (left), Jennifer and Ethan Crumbley in an interview room at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department after Ethan shot and killed four students at Oxford High School. Photo / AP

The parents of a Michigan school shooter asked him “why? why?” and told him “I love you” when speaking to him at a police station just hours after he shot and killed four classmates.

New footage of Ethan Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, was shown in court on Monday. The video played during Jennifer’s trial shows them confronting their son in the aftermath of the shooting on November 30, 2021.

Jennifer Crumbley, 45, is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say she and her husband were grossly negligent and could have prevented the four deaths if they had tended to their son’s mental health. They’re also accused of making a gun accessible at home.

James Crumbley, 47, will stand trial in March. The couple are the first parents in the US to be charged in a mass school shooting committed by their child. Ethan, now 17, is serving a life sentence.

Meanwhile, a Michigan school official told jurors on Tuesday he felt he had no grounds to search the backpack of a teenager before the boy fatally shot four fellow students, even though staff met with the teen’s parents that morning to discuss a violent drawing he had scrawled on a maths assignment.

Nick Ejak, who was in charge of discipline at Oxford High School, said he was concerned about Ethan Crumbley’s mental health but did not consider him to be a threat to others on November 30, 2021.

After the meeting about the drawing, the teen’s parents declined to take their son home. A few hours later, he pulled a 9mm gun from his backpack and shot 11 people inside the school.

Much of Ejak’s testimony focused on the meeting that morning that included him, the parents, the boy and a counsellor.

The school requested the meeting after a teacher found the drawing, which depicted a gun and a bullet and the lines, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me. The world is dead. My life is useless”.

Ejak said he didn’t have reasonable suspicions to search the teen’s backpack, such as nervous behaviour or allegations of vaping or possessing a weapon.

”None of that was present,” he told the jury, adding that the drawing also didn’t violate the school’s conduct code.

Ejak said he found it “odd” and “strange” that Jennifer and James Crumbley declined to immediately take their son home.

“My concern was he gets the help he needs,” Ejak said.

He said the parents didn’t disclose that James Crumbley had purchased a gun as a gift for Ethan only four days earlier. Ejak also didn’t know about the teen’s hallucinations earlier in 2021.

”It would have completely changed the process that we followed ... As an expert of their child, I heavily rely on the parents for information,” he said.



