Paedophile Elvis Presley jailed for grooming 14-year-old girl

A British paedophile named Elvis Presley has been jailed for 27 months after his crimes were uncovered by a posse of online vigilantes.

55-year-old Elvis Aron Presley Jr made arrangements with the group, believing he was arranging a rendezvous with a 14-year-old girl, the Daily Mail reported.

Swansea Crown Court heard grim details of the explicit messages sent by Presley, including a request to send him her soiled underwear.

When he arrived at the meeting place in the market town of Carmarthen he was was instead confronted by the paedophile hunters.

The court heard that Presley had continued to send explicit messages and instructions in online messages, despite being repeatedly told the decoy was only 14 years old.

Elvis Presley was sentenced to jail. Photo / Dyfed-Powys Police

Presley admitted to attempting to meet a child after sexual grooming, attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

The court heard that Presley, convicted child sex offender, had earlier changed his name by deed poll and moved to Wales to start a new life.

His original name was not disclosed.

His lawyer said that Presley was remorseful and noted her client had "complex mental health disorders".

He was ordered to register as sex offender for 10 years.

