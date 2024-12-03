Allexis Ferrell, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of animal cruelty on Monday.

Police responding to an emergency call found Ferrell squatting next to the dead cat.

Officers told 3News she had blood on her feet and fur on her lips.

Bodycam footage of the moment Ferrell was apprehended shows one officer asking for rubber gloves, adding: “She’s covered in blood.”

He can be heard asking: “Did you eat that cat? Did you eat it? No? Why’d you kill it then?”

Ferrell stayed silent as the officer contacted the station, saying: “Will you call the Humane Society to see if they’ll come pick this cat up? It’s deceased.”

Allexis Ferrell stayed silent as officers arrested her next to the body of the cat.

The case made national headlines in September in the midst of a media frenzy after Donald Trump falsely claimed Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating people’s pets.

The claims were followed by a spate of 30 false bomb threats in the city that officials blamed on fear and division sowed by misinformation about immigrants.

‘Danger to community’

Officials said Ferrell was not an immigrant and her case is not tied to that claim.

She is not of Haitian descent and was born in America, they said.

During Ferrell’s sentencing, Judge Frank Forchione said she presented “quite a danger to our community”.

“This is repulsive to me. I mean, that anyone would do this to an animal. And an animal’s like a child. I don’t know if you understand that or not,” the judge said.

“I can’t express the disappointment, shock, disgust that this crime has brought to me. I don’t know what could prompt anyone to want to eat a cat.”

“You’ve embarrassed this county,” the judge continued. “You’ve embarrassed this nation. More importantly, you’ve embarrassed yourself.”

The New York Post reported that Ferrell’s cat-eating sentence will be added to a separate 18-month sentence for theft and child endangerment.