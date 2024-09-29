Advertisement
How Donald Trump’s claims about pets echo old urban myths

Marc Wilson
By
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
False claims that foreigners eat pets are not new and relate to our fears of "the other." Photo / Getty Images

As a student, I supported myself by working shifts monitoring burglar alarms. I came home every night smelling of the cigarettes my co-workers smoked in the kitchen because we had limited exterior ventilation. I used to worry a lot about passive smoking.

These days, I worry about passive TikTok. I

