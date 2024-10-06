Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Nuclear war or lasting peace? What lies ahead for the Middle East

By Roland Oliphant
Daily Telegraph UK·
15 mins to read
A woman pays tribute to slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a gathering in Tehran, Iran. Photo / AFP

A woman pays tribute to slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a gathering in Tehran, Iran. Photo / AFP

ANALYSIS

Hassan Nasrallah is dead. The Hezbollah he led is in tatters. Israel and Iran stand on the brink of all-out, devastating war. For the optimists, it is the supreme opportunity.

The Iranian regime will fall “sooner than people think”, as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put it in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World