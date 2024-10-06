Fire and smoke rise from an area targeted by an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb on October 6, 2024. Photo / AFP

Official Lebanese media said five Israeli strikes hit southern Beirut and its outskirts on Saturday night and into Sunday, four of them “very violent”, with AFP correspondents hearing several explosions for an hour and seeing smoke.

“Israeli enemy warplanes carried out four very violent strikes on [Beirut’s] southern suburbs, and one strike on the Chweifat” area, with ambulances rushing to the site, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.

AFP footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the targeted areas.

In one south Beirut location, a ball of flame rose into the air while flares shot up amid thick smoke for about an hour.

An AFP correspondent in the Sabra area close to Beirut’s southern suburbs saw dozens of people on the streets, some carrying bags fleeing on foot or on motorbikes as explosions echoed in the background.