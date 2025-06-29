Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘Now we can breathe’ - Syrians are free but the war’s toll has been unfathomable

By Ben Hubbard
New York Times·
19 mins to read

A game of soccer at al-Baneen Secondary School in Daraa, Syria, where the civil war was kindled. A bit of anti-Assad graffiti on a school wall incited a crackdown and then protests. Photo / David Guttenfelder, the New York Times

A game of soccer at al-Baneen Secondary School in Daraa, Syria, where the civil war was kindled. A bit of anti-Assad graffiti on a school wall incited a crackdown and then protests. Photo / David Guttenfelder, the New York Times

The fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, which ended 13 years of civil war, ushered in a precarious new era for a country deeply scarred by its past.

Syrians are free, but the war’s toll is unfathomable — more than half a million people killed or missing, millions more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World