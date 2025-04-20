He served nine years in prison in NSW for Jackson’s murder, before being extradited to Victoria, where he was locked up for a further seven years for Ciliberto’s murder.
He was released from prison in November 1989 before going on to murder Goellner just seven months later.
Cameron confessed to a third murder while behind bars – the slaying of elderly war widow Sarah McKenzie at Milsons Point.
McKenzie was found dead inside her home with more than 30 stab wounds in 1974, but he was never tried for her murder.
The Daily Telegraph reported Cameron had been suffering from cancer in recent years and had been in palliative care.
Foxtel’s Crime Investigation Australia recounted his crmes in an episode in 2009.
Hosted again by Steve Liebmann, the episode featured detailed reenactments and interviews with key figures from Cameron’s crimes, including the brother of one of the murder victims and investigating police.
“Cameron’s psychopathic tendencies appeared very early in life when, at the age of just 10, he tried to strangle his first victim – a young girl,” the programme’s press release said at the time.
“He then attempted to strangle two other women, and moved on to a life of alcohol and drug abuse, including experimenting with hallucinogenic chemicals and Satanism.
A few weeks later the 44-year-old was found lying dead on a motel room floor in the Blue Mountains, the same area where Cameron had committed this first murder 16 years earlier. Cameron was jailed again for life – this time his file was marked “never to be released”.