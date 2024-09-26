The Norwegian criminal police Kripos, which handles international requests, confirmed to Reuters that the request has been sent, declining to elaborate.

When a person is missing abroad, Kripos would normally issue a global alert, or so-called “yellow notice”, but could also contact its foreign counterparts directly depending on circumstances, its spokesperson told Reuters earlier.

Interpol was not immediately available for comment.

Jose declined to comment on the pagers when reached by phone on September 18, and hung up when asked about the Bulgarian business.

He did not return repeated calls and text messages.

Jose’s Norwegian employer, DN Media Group, said he left for a conference in Boston on September 17 and the company has not been able to reach him since September 18.

He works in the group’s sales department.

In 2022, Jose founded Sofia-based company Norta Global Ltd, Bulgaria’s corporate registry shows.

Bulgaria has investigated the company’s role in the supply of booby-trapped pagers but has found no evidence that they were made or exported from the country.

Norway’s security police (PST) also launched a preliminary investigation earlier this week into reports that a Norwegian-owned company was linked to the sale of the pagers.

Over a two-day period last week, thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah operatives blew up in Lebanon, killing at least 39 people and wounding thousands.

The attacks were widely believed to have been carried out by Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.