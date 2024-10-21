South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun (right) summoned Russian Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev to protest North Korea's troop dispatch. Photo / AFP

If North Korea sent soldiers to support Russia in Ukraine, that would be “a significant escalation”, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte warned on Monday.

Rutte said he had spoken with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol about the alliance’s “close partnership with Seoul, defence industrial co-operation, and the interconnected security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific”.

“North Korea sending troops to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine would mark a significant escalation,” he said in a post on X.

Seoul’s spy agency said on Friday that North Korea had decided to send a “large-scale” troop deployment to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine, with 1500 special forces already in Russia’s Far East and undergoing training.