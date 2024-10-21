Advertisement
North Korea sending troops to Ukraine would be ‘significant escalation’: Nato chief

AFP
South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun (right) summoned Russian Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev to protest North Korea's troop dispatch. Photo / AFP

If North Korea sent soldiers to support Russia in Ukraine, that would be “a significant escalation”, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte warned on Monday.

Rutte said he had spoken with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol about the alliance’s “close partnership with Seoul, defence industrial co-operation, and the interconnected security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific”.

“North Korea sending troops to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine would mark a significant escalation,” he said in a post on X.

Seoul’s spy agency said on Friday that North Korea had decided to send a “large-scale” troop deployment to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine, with 1500 special forces already in Russia’s Far East and undergoing training.

South Korea says this satellite image shows North Korean personnel in the training grounds of a Russian military facility. Photo / AFP
The agency estimated the North could send about 12,000 soldiers in total.

Rutte had said on Friday that Nato could not confirm South Korean intelligence “at this moment” but added: “This, of course, might change.”

Pyongyang and Moscow have been allies since North Korea’s founding after World War II.

They have drawn even closer since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Seoul and Washington claiming Kim Jong Un has been sending weapons for use in Ukraine.

