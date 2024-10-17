Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 'some officers of the North Korean army are already on Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied by the Russian enemies'. Photo / Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 'some officers of the North Korean army are already on Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied by the Russian enemies'. Photo / Getty Images

Thousands of North Korean troops are being prepared to fight on Russia’s behalf in Ukraine and some North Korean officers have already been deployed there, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.

The United States and other allies of Ukraine have long accused North Korea of sending weapons to Russia, and in recent days Zelenskyy has said North Korean personnel are being sent as well.

“We have information from our intelligence that ... some officers of the North Korean army are already on Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied by the Russian enemies. So they joined the Russian army,” Zelenskyy told a news conference in Brussels.

He said he could not give the exact number that were already on the ground.

“We know about 10,000 soldiers of North Korea that they are preparing to send fight against us,” he said, describing it as “first step to the World War”.