Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nord Stream sabotage arrest: Ukrainian man refuses Germany extradition

AFP
2 mins to read

A Ukrainian national was arrested in Italy for allegedly co-ordinating the 2022 Nord Stream explosions. Photo / Getty Images

A Ukrainian national was arrested in Italy for allegedly co-ordinating the 2022 Nord Stream explosions. Photo / Getty Images

A Ukrainian man arrested in Italy this week over the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream underwater gas pipelines from Russia to Europe has refused to be extradited to Germany.

The 49-year-old man – identified as Serhii K. by Italian prosecutors but named as Sehrii Kuznetsov in the media –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save