A Ukrainian national was arrested in Italy for allegedly co-ordinating the 2022 Nord Stream explosions. Photo / Getty Images

A Ukrainian man arrested in Italy this week over the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream underwater gas pipelines from Russia to Europe has refused to be extradited to Germany.

The 49-year-old man – identified as Serhii K. by Italian prosecutors but named as Sehrii Kuznetsov in the media – was detained yesterday, accused of being part of a cell of Ukrainians who placed explosive devices on the pipeline in September 2022.

Nord Stream had long been controversial for allowing Russian gas to bypass eastern European transit routes and leaving Germany overly reliant on cheap energy from Moscow.

His was the first arrest in the case, which is politically sensitive, given Russia’s February 2022 all-out invasion of Ukraine and Western support for Ukraine’s fightback.

Through a Ukrainian translator, the man told the Bologna court he refused Germany’s extradition request and said he was in Ukraine at the time of the Nord Stream explosions, the Ansa news agency reported.