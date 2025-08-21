A Ukrainian national was arrested in Italy for allegedly coordinating the 2022 Nord Stream explosions. Photo / Getty Images

A Ukrainian national has been arrested in Italy on suspicion of helping co-ordinate the 2022 undersea explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, German federal prosecutors said.

The man is accused of causing an explosion, and sabotage and destruction of structures. The arrest comes nearly three years after underwater blasts ripped through the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines between Russia and Germany near Denmark’s Bornholm island on September 26, 2022.

European governments quickly labelled the attacks an act of sabotage, while Russia accused Western governments of responsibility. Ukraine has denied any involvement.

Italian police detained the man in the northern Rimini province in co-operation with international agencies, prosecutors said. In line with German privacy laws, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office identified the suspect only as Serhii K. The arrest followed a European warrant issued last week by Germany’s Federal Court of Justice.

In a statement, Germany’s Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig described the arrest as an “impressive investigative success”.