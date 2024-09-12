Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump deliver their closing statements following a tense debate in the race to the White House. Video / CNN

Republican nominee Donald Trump says he will not participate in another presidential debate against Kamala Harris ahead of the US election, after several polls showed his Democratic rival won their debate earlier this week.

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” the former president wrote on social media site Truth Social. Trump had participated in a debate against President Joe Biden in June before his debate against Harris.

Although Trump touted his performance against Harris, six Republican donors and three Trump advisers who spoke to Reuters earlier this week said they thought Harris had won the debate largely because Trump was unable to stay on message.

The debate attracted 67.1 million television viewers, according to Nielsen data.