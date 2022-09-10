Nigeria seizes donkey genitals to be smuggled to Hong Kong

A man on a donkey moves past Government Science Secondary School where school children were kidnapped in Kankara, Nigeria. Photo / AP

Nigerian officials have seized thousands of donkey penises that were about to be exported to Hong Kong, an official said.

Sacks of the donkey male genitals were seized at the international airport in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, Sambo Dangaladima, the Nigeria Customs Service area commander, told reporters.

The consignment was "falsely declared … as cow male genitals (but) after due examination, my export officers discovered they were donkey male genitals," said Dangaladima.

A total of 16 sacks of the genitals were seized, he said.

An investigation has been launched to find out more information about the seized items, the customs service said.

Although the seizure of donkey genitals meant for export from Nigeria is rare, donkey skins are known to be frequently exported or smuggled out of the country.

In July, Nigerian customs seized $116,000 ($189,000) worth of donkey skins being smuggled into the country from neighbouring Niger.

Sixteen sacks of the donkey male genitals were seized at the international airport in Lago. Photo / AP

Nigeria is trying to curb the export of donkey skins which has drastically diminished the country's population of work animals, particularly in the north.

Nigerian senators in 2021 proposed to ban the killing of donkeys and the export of their skins.