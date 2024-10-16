The 21-year-old had taken his bucket home and his brother had persuaded him not to return for more, when they heard “a huge explosion and cries of pain and fright”.

“We rushed to the place and it was a scene of horror,” Lawan said. “People were running while on fire and shouting for help.”

“Had I not listened to my brother’s advice, I would have been among the dead,” he said.

Volunteers cover a mass grave where the bodies of victims of the explosion of a fuel tanker that resulted in the death of almost 150 are laid to rest in Majiya on October 16, 2024. Photo / AFP

Mass grave

The national emergency agency said 147 people had died.

Local government chairman Hambali Zarga told AFP this figure only accounted for bodies buried in one mass grave, and warned the toll was likely to rise.

Dozens of victims were “burnt beyond recognition,” he told AFP at the graveside.

He said more bodies had been buried elsewhere, while around 140 injured residents were being treated in nearby hospitals.

The Nigerian Medical Association has urged doctors to rush to emergency rooms to help with the influx of patients.

In the capital Abuja, Nigerian lawmakers observed a minute of silence in the Senate.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu pledged to support those affected and said he was “committed to the swift and comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across the country”.

‘Fuel is gold’

Fuel tanker explosions are common in Africa’s most populous nation, where roads can be poorly maintained.

Since Tinubu scrapped subsidies last year, the price of petrol has soared fivefold and there are often shortages.

Desperation rose further last week after the state oil company hiked prices for the second time in just over a month.

“Everybody knows about the risk involved in scooping fuel when a tanker crashes but the level of poverty is too much to resist the temptation,” student Lawan told AFP at the scene.

“Fuel is now gold” amid the economic crisis, he said.

Police spokesman Lawan Shiisu Adam said the crowd had “overwhelmed” officers trying to stop them, a claim supported by eyewitnesses.

“There is pervasive poverty in the country and people will do anything to get what (they need) to eat,” said Buhari Ali, a 30-year-old civil servant who took part in the mass burial.

“People are hungry and they could not afford to miss such a rare opportunity.”

Dangerous roads

Accidents involving tankers are frequent in the country, with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) recording 1531 in 2020, causing 535 deaths.

Last month, at least 59 people died when a fuel tanker collided with a truck carrying passengers and cattle in northwestern Niger state.

The FRSC said more than 5000 people died in road accidents in Nigeria in 2023, compared to nearly 6500 the previous year.

But according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the figures do not include accidents that are not reported to the authorities.

The WHO estimates annual road accident deaths in Nigeria to be closer to 40,000, it said in a report published last year.

Deadly fires and explosions also take place across fuel and oil infrastructure in Nigeria, one of the continent’s largest crude producers.