Cafes and bars in Brussels will close for a month after Belgium said it would introduce a nationwide "rule of four".

It came as Berlin introduced a curfew to curb rising coronavirus infections.

Belgium saw a 57 per cent increase in infections from September 27 to October 3 with an average of 87 people admitted to hospital every day.

Over the past week 2466 people a day tested positive for Covid-19.

Brussels has the highest number of infections in Belgium and the second highest in Europe, with fewer cases than Madrid but more than in Paris.

The capital's mayors decided to impose stricter restrictions than elsewhere in Belgium, closing all cafés and bars for a month from tonight NZT. Drinking in public places is banned, but restaurants can remain open.

Nationwide restrictions announced yesterday ordered bars and cafés to close early at 11pm.

"The objective was to have the clearest possible measures," said Rudi Vervoort, the Brussels minister-president, after a meeting of local leaders.

The Belgian Government said social bubbles would shrink from five to four people as it set out stricter restrictions that last for a month. Meetings outside are limited to four people, home gatherings restricted to four visitors, and cafés limited to four per table unless people live together.

Alexander De Croo, the Prime Minister, said: "We can see that the spread of the virus is accelerating considerably. We need to stop that acceleration as soon as possible."

A couple in protective face masks consult a tourist map in the centre of Bruges, Belgium.

In Berlin, an 11pm curfew for restaurants, pubs and shops and a night-time "rule of five" have been imposed amid concern at rising Covid-19 cases.

A limit of five will be imposed on all outdoor gatherings from 11pm to 6am, but will not apply indoors. Pharmacies and petrol stations will be exempt but will not be allowed to sell alcohol.

Berlin has one of the highest weekly infection rates in Germany, with 40.5 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with just 17.8 nationwide.

Up to 50 people will be allowed to gather outdoors by day, while indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 day and night.

The rate has crossed the German traffic light system's red level of 50 in four Berlin districts. The worst affected city is Hamm, near Dortmund, where the rate has passed 100 in recent days.

Restrictions are decided at a regional level in Germany, and vary considerably around the country.

A 10pm curfew on restaurants and pubs and a ban on consuming alcohol in the street are to be imposed in Frankfurt, but in most other major cities there are few restrictions.