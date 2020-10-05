More Americans blame the United States Government instead of foreign nations for the coronavirus crisis in the country, a rebuke to the Trump Administration's contention that China or other countries are most at fault.

A poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and AP-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research was conducted before President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus on Saturday and was hospitalised. Trump has downplayed the severity and impact of the pandemic in recent months.

Although many see plenty of blame to go around and there's a wide bipartisan divide over who is responsible, 56 per cent of Americans say the US Government has substantial responsibility for the situation.

That compares with 47 per cent who place that much blame on the governments of other countries and only 39 per cent who say the same about the World Health Organisation.

"It reflects a general lack of confidence in the way the Government has handled the situation," said Austin Wright of the Harris School for Public Policy.

The CDC is very clear: If a person comes into close contact with someone known to have a coronavirus infection that person should get a test and quarantine for 14 days.



The White House is going rogue on this health protocol: https://t.co/U23B2bCmHm — Vox (@voxdotcom) October 5, 2020



More than one million people worldwide, including more than 200,000 Americans, have died of Covid-19 in the outbreak. Trump has squarely blamed the virus' spread on China, where it originated, and an inadequate response from the WHO.

As he faces a rough re-election contest in November, Trump has steadily ramped up criticism of China for the virus and announced the US would halt funding for and withdraw from the international health agency over alleged Chinese interference in its work.

Critics, including public health experts, have said China bears some responsibility but have also harshly criticised Trump's response.

63% of voters say the president did not take proper precautions to prevent contracting COVID-19, while 23% say he did take these steps. https://t.co/TtOr79BN4B pic.twitter.com/usSUJmctQ3 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) October 5, 2020



The poll shows Democrats are especially likely to say the US Government is responsible for the situation, while many Republicans are likely to place the blame elsewhere. Among Democrats, 79 per cent say the US Government has a great deal of responsibility, while 37 per cent say that about other countries' governments and 27 per cent about the WHO.

Among Republicans, 38 per cent say the US Government is responsible, compared with 60 per cent for the governments of other countries and 55 per cent the WHO.

The poll also showed that most think the US should play a major role in the development of a coronavirus vaccine, but many also think other countries should play a role, including both European countries and China.

Only days into his diagnosis, the first thing President Trump does when he gets back to the White House is take his mask off. pic.twitter.com/kyqvHcSbIl — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 5, 2020



But if the US develops a vaccine first, about 6 in 10 say it should be kept for Americans first, even if it means fewer people around the world get vaccinated.

This view is especially common among Republicans, with about 7 in 10 saying a US-developed vaccine should be saved for Americans first, but about half of Democrats also agree with that assessment.

That's true even though about half of Republicans say they don't intend to get a vaccine.

Overall, 65 per cent of those who do intend to get a vaccine say a US-made vaccine should go to Americans first, but so do 56 per cent of those who don't intend to get one.

Trump is giving dangerous advice.



Being afraid of COVID-19 has helped us control COVID-19.https://t.co/pRPP5XK5Y0 — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) October 5, 2020



About 8 in 10 Americans — Democrats and Republicans alike — say the US should play a major role in the development of a vaccine.

At least half say the same about the WHO (57 per cent), European countries (55 per cent) and China (51 per cent).

But there's a partisan divide on the role of those outside the US. Seventy-five per cent of Democrats and just 39 per cent of Republicans see a major role for the WHO.

Sixty-two per cent of Democrats and 41 per cent of Republicans see a major role for China.

The divide is smaller on the role of European countries, with 64 per cent of Democrats and 50 per cent of Republicans saying they should play a major role.

- AP