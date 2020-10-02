Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have extended their best wishes to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, wishing them a "speedy recovery".

Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need and are on the path to a speedy recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2020

"Obviously, we're in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there's a lot at stake, let's remember that we're all Americans. We're all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party," Barack Obama added.

Republican candidate Joe Biden and his wife have taken to twitter saying "we will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family".

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

He later announced he and his wife had tested negative for the virus.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

It was announced yesterday the president and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19.

Today, Trump was taken to a military hospital as he battles "fatigue" and a fever after the Covid-19 diagnosis.

He has been treated with Regeneron, an antibody cocktail.

The president's children - Barron, who lives with his parents at the White House, and Ivanka Trump - have tested negative.

Officials say there are 11 cases related to the setup and planning of Tuesday's presidential debate.

The US president's positive test comes a month before Americans go to the polls after an election campaign marked by Trump's downplaying of the pandemic.

Trump's diagnosis has sparked fears of a destabilising effect in Washington and around the world.

- In addition with AP