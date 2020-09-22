In Australia, the state of Victoria recorded 15 new virus cases and five more deaths on Wednesday, the Department of Health has confirmed.
The low figure means Melbourne's crucial 14-day average has finally dipped below 30, now standing at 29.4.
It also points towards a possible easing of lockdown restrictions before the scheduled date in late October.
Metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day average, now below 30, has exceeded the state's 30 to 50 case range required to move to the second step on the government's Covid-19 road map recovery plan from September 28.
That step will allow childcare to reopen, schools to begin a staged return to classrooms and outdoor gatherings of up to five people from two households.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has continued to stress the importance of Melbourne's 14-day rolling case average remaining in the 30-50 band.
"We are in that 30-50 band and it looks like we are going to stay there. That is really very, very important."
The 14-day rolling average for regional Victoria is at 1.1.
There are 41 cases of an unknown source in metropolitan Melbourne and none across regional Victoria.