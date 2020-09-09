A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a teacher and two students at a Townsville school.

The Townsville Bulletin reports that emergency services were called to the Townsville Community Learning Centre at Mundingburra about 12.40pm local time.

Multiple police and paramedics are on the scene.

A woman was seen sitting with a child outside the school, with paramedics assessing them for injury, the Bulletin reports.

Advertisement

Both the teacher and a 16-year-old girl have reportedly been taken to Townsville University Hospital after being treated by paramedics for superficial wounds, with a Queensland Police spokesman telling news.com.au the teacher has sustained minor injuries.

Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to the incident.

More to come.