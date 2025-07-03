Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What 4000-year-old DNA revealed about how ancient societies interacted

By Kasha Patel
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

A rare DNA discovery from a 4000-year-old Egyptian potter is offering new insights into ancient life and migration. Photo / 123Rf

A rare DNA discovery from a 4000-year-old Egyptian potter is offering new insights into ancient life and migration. Photo / 123Rf

For the first time, scientists have sequenced a complete DNA set from an ancient Egyptian man, the oldest studied sequence, dating to when the pyramids were first constructed.

The analysis, published in Nature yesterday, showed the remains belonged to a potentially well-regarded pottery worker – one who may have lived

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World