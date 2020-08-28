It feels weird to say this about a Donald Trump speech, but the dominant opinion among people reacting online appears to be that they were … a bit bored by it?

Some fans of the President are praising the speech. His critics seem more underwhelmed than angry.

It was about 70 minutes long, as opposed to Joe Biden's unusually short 25-minute speech at the Democratic convention last week.

From left, Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump stand on stage on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo / AP

Trump may have lacked energy during the speech, but he attempted to finish on a high note.

"I say to all Americans, this is the most important election in the history of our country. There has never been such a difference between two parties, or two individuals, in ideology, philosophy or vision, than there is right now," he said in closing.

"Our opponents believe that America is a depraved nation. We want our sons and daughters to know the truth – America is the greatest and most exceptional nation in the history of the world.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for his acceptance speech to the Republican National Committee Convention. Photo / AP

"Our country wasn't built by cancel culture, speech codes, and soul-crushing conformity. We are not a nation of timid spirits. We are a nation of fierce, proud and independent American patriots. We're a nation of pilgrims, pioneers, adventurers, explorers, and trailblazers who refuse to be tied down, held back, or in any way reined in.

This is a very ho-hum speech but the Trump campaign won't care. It's the visuals they wanted. — John Cassidy (@JohnCassidy) August 28, 2020

"Americans have steel in their spines, grit in their souls, and fire in their hearts. There is no one like us on Earth."

Who would have thought a *convention* would be interesting, and then Donald Trump! would show up and be boring? — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) August 28, 2020

Good stuff in it, but shorter, punchier, more thematic would have been better — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) August 28, 2020

Didn’t tweet much about the conventions. Just watched them. Tonight’s programming was by far the most affecting and direct appeal beyond the base. Then it just fell off a cliff with Ivanka, and Trump’s speech was monotonous and unfocused. If anyone saw this, it didn’t help. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 28, 2020

Worked well at Mount Rushmore. A dud at the end of this lengthy filibuster. https://t.co/B8qLawgscr — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 28, 2020

this speech had some good lines & riffs, but really needed to be edited down and reorganized. Alot of stuff that could've been left on the cutting room floor diluted the powerful parts. All in all, a good convention for the GOP. Ann Dorn and Alice Johnson were just amazing. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 28, 2020

This is the worst delivery I can recall ever seeing of a convention speech from a sitting president. It's like he's just trying to get through to the end with minimal effort. The only parts with any animation were the ad-libs, and even those sounded kind of exhausted. https://t.co/vTcbIE8EN3 — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) August 28, 2020

low energy? — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) August 28, 2020

Make America Sleep Again. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) August 28, 2020

He might as well have just done this from bed, a few feet away, since he sounds like he’s about to fall asleep. Like the rest of us. — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) August 28, 2020

Terrific speech. Terrific convention. And there’s never been a convention to end with such a display. Ever. The greatest American political traditions of parades and stemwinders just got topped. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) August 28, 2020

Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House. Photo / AP

If Joe Biden had committed a fraction of these verbal misfires -- butchering emphases, half-baked asides, comical pronunciations -- we'd be swimming in buzz about his senility.



(And it would be silly. Let's not make teleprompter reading an event in the presidential olympics.) — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) August 28, 2020

Lara Trump, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr. arrive before President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House. Photo / AP

Context: I have a professional interest in speeches like this. I’ve written some. I study them. I’ve heard (and can tell you about) acceptance speeches from 1970s onward.



But even I am going to turn this off in a minute. It’s the very worst ”main event" speech I can recall. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) August 28, 2020

Fireworks light up the sky over Washington after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech at the White House. Photo / AP