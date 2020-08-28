Welcome to the weekend.

For Aucklanders it's the last weekend of lockdown 2.0. To help you with the final push to the finish line we've pulled together some of the best content from our premium international syndicators this week.

Happy reading.

The campaign against the F-Factor diet

Influencer Emily Gellis Lande has been on a campaign, posting on Instagram dozens of times a day about the dangers of a diet called F-Factor.

Advertisement

Gellis has never been on the diet. She relays anonymous stories from women who say that after beginning the diet they experience long-lasting rashes, intense cramps, even indications of metal poisoning, and that the diet encourages disordered eating.

The stories are anonymous, she said, because the women are afraid to criticise Tanya Zuckerbrot, the Instagram-famous registered dietician who created the diet.

Zuckerbrot has built a substantial business around the diet, with clients who have paid as much as $38,000 for her help

But now, since Gellis' campaign began, Zuckerbrot and her husband have been harassed and defamed, she said. She has brought in lawyers.

The New York Times reports.

Tanya Zuckerbrot, left, on Megyn Kelly's TV show in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

A glimmer of hope for Trump? How Bush mounted a comeback in 1988

George H.W. Bush was in trouble. It was July 1988 and Michael Dukakis, the Democratic candidate for president, was on a roll after his party's convention. A poll showed Bush trailing by 17 points.

But he had a road map to victory.

The New York Times looks at how Bush's 1988 campaign may serve as a cautionary tale for Joe Biden in the 2020 US election.

ALSO READ:

• Facebook braces itself for Trump to cast doubt on election results

• Comment: QAnon is Trump's last, best chance

Advertisement

George H.W. Bush won the presidency in 1988 by a margin of 53 per cent to 46 per cent. Photo / Getty Images

'2020 can go to hell': Story behind viral fire photo that said it all

In the sprawling destruction of California's wildfires, one photo became an instant icon for 2020's miseries: On a hillside roaring with flames stood a sign that asked visitors to a senior centre to wear masks, wash their hands and be safe. "Come Join Us," it beckoned creepily.

The virus. Lost jobs. A world aflame.

The New York Times speaks to the people living this hell.

ALSO READ:

• Four years of catastrophic fires in California: 'I'm numb'

The virus. Lost jobs. A world aflame. Why this one image sums up 2020. Photo / AP

Is watching reality dating shows healthy?

Our appetite for watching romance — if that's what it's called — unfold is bottomless. So what does this mean for where the genre is heading? And what is behind our addiction?

The Times looks at if our insatiable appetite for reality dating show is actually good for us.

Sima Taparia on Indian Matchmaking. Photo / Supplied

In China, where the pandemic began, life is starting to look … normal

In Shanghai, restaurants and bars in many neighbourhoods are teeming with crowds. In Beijing, thousands of students are heading back to campus for the fall semester. In Wuhan, where the coronavirus emerged eight months ago, water parks and night markets are packed elbow to elbow, buzzing like before.

Advertisement

While much of the world are still struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, life in many parts of China has in recent weeks become strikingly normal.

The New York Times looks at how this has caused some worry that people are letting their guard down too soon.

Residents wear masks while walking through the entrance during Wuhan Beer Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Wirecard: Audacious plan that failed to hide billion-dollar fraud

The codename was "Project Panther". Markus Braun, the chief executive of German payments group Wirecard, had hired McKinsey & Co to help prepare his most audacious idea yet: a plan to take over Deutsche Bank.

The Financial Times looks at how this plan to buy Deutsche Bank is now seen as part of a desperate effort to disguise fraud at the German payments group.

Wirecard CEO Markus Braun tried to portray the company - and himself - as victims. Photo / Getty Images

Out of office: Work will never be the same

What does the future hold for the office and the workers who once inhabited it?

In a series of stories The New York Times explored what becomes of gossip, or handshakes, or the work attire collecting dust in our closets.

Advertisement

This is an exploration of our lives OOO.

ALSO READ:

• Office gossip lives!

• Will we ever touch (professionally) again?

• He can't quit the office

Work looks different for many people in 2020. Photo / 123RF

'A bit surreal': The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

The pandemic has fast-forwarded a looming reckoning for the tropical city of Cairns, the main gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

Tour operators there were already fighting a perception that the reef is in its death throes, as warming waters cause repeated mass bleaching. But where climate change has been more of a creeping threat to the reef's survival, and thus to Cairns' tourism lifeblood, the coronavirus has delivered a hammer blow.

The New York Times looks at how the absence of visitors is bad for tourism operators — and the reef.

Travel bans are keeping thousands of international travellers away from the Great Barrier Reef, endangering the economic future of Cairns. Photo / Natalie Grono, The New York Times

How the UK restarted its restaurant industry: Paying half the bill

When the British government told people they no longer had to stay home, it needed a convincing pitch to get everyone back outside and, crucially, spending money.

The answer: half-price food. For the month of August, the government has been paying for a 50 per cent discount on all meals eaten in restaurants, pubs or cafes, up to 10 pounds per person, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Advertisement

It's a discount that Britons have taken up with relish. But how long will the resurgence last?

The New York Times reports.

Chinatown in London quickly adapted to outdoor eating. Photo / Alexander Ingram, The New York Times

Stick with a bad new job or cut your losses?

You're in a new job but it gets off to a really bad start. Do you stay for the pay or explore other options?

Harvard Business Review weights up both sides of the argument.

Is it worth sticking at a job you don't like? Or is it time to cut your losses and look for something else? Photo / 123RF

How a photographer cornered the influencer paparazzi market

Fletcher Greene has an encyclopedic knowledge of the internet's dramas and daily displays.

This wasn't always the case. But in recent months, as paparazzi in Los Angeles have worked tirelessly to track down the few masked A-listers in town, Greene has turned his focus to subjects in plain sight: the social media stars of Gen Z.

Advertisement

The New York Times reports.