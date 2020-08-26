Commuters across Sydney have been put on alert after a trainee bus driver who travelled on multiple buses tested positive for Covid-19, and another positive case caught other services in the eastern suburbs.

The trainee bus driver, reported in Wednesday's coronavirus cases, worked for three days while infectious on 20, 21 and 24 August on routes in Blacktown, Rouse Hill and Mt Druitt in the city's west and Hills District. Several appear to be school buses.

A second case took buses from the city to the eastern suburbs over three days while infectious.

"Passengers who may have used the following bus routes must be alert for symptoms and if they develop, immediately get tested and self-isolate," NSW Health said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

NSW Health also issued a health alert for the Virgin Active Gym in Zetland, saying people who attended the fitness centre may need to self isolate.

New South Wales remains on high alert after a trainee bus driver carried passengers on routes in Blacktown, Rouse Hill and Mt Druitt. Photo / James D. Morgan, Getty Images

Anyone who went to the "Active Dance" class at the venue at 7.40pm on August 24 are considered close contacts and should get tested and isolate at home for 14 days.

Anyone who attended the gym from 7.30-10pm on August 24 is considered a casual contact, should monitor for symptoms, no matter how mild, and if they appear, get tested and isolate.

Meanwhile, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has slammed conspiracy theorists who think the pandemic isn't real, or those who believe you should "let it rip".

Victoria recorded its second deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday, with 24 deaths and 149 cases.

In Queensland, all correctional facilities have been placed into "full lockdown" after an officer from the Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) academy tested positive for Covid-19.

The officer last worked on Friday and had interactions with people who'd been at various facilities. The officer returned a positive test yesterday according to The Courier Mail.

"All correctional facilities in Queensland will remain on full lockdown until (Thursday) morning to allow for briefings and further advice from Queensland Health," a statement from QCS said.

Advertisement

The restrictions mean prisoners must remain in their cells and everyone on site is required to wear a mask.

The lockdown was supported by the Together Union, who told the ABC the QCS had been prepared for a possible outbreak. Michael Thomas, assistant secretary of the Together Union said prisons were equipped with temperature tests and infra-red cameras that could sense above average temperatures.

"Queensland Corrective Services has, from early on, taken this very seriously, if Covid does get into a prison that could be a real issue," Thomas said.

"Correctional centres — they're overcrowded at the moment, it's very difficult if nigh on impossible to do social distancing, so prevention is absolutely the way to go.

"If there's even the slightest chance, we should make sure we take all steps possible."