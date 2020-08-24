Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the restrictions associated with the state of emergency will be extended and could be in place for the next 12 months.

Victoria's state of emergency is due to end of September 13 but Andrews said the state cannot afford to have the restrictions that go along with the state emergency end.

"That is the legal instrument that allows rules about face masks, about Covid safe work plans in workplaces large and small, that is the legal instrument that sits behind density limits in pubs and cafes and restaurants. Things like a positive person, someone who has got this virus, and required to isolate at home," he said.

"Before September 13 [we] will extend the state of emergency provisions within the public health and well-being act for a maximum of a 12 months. So that means it will be a total of 18 months. The six months we have already been through plus a further 12 months."

Andrews said it could be that the rules are not needed for the next 12 months but the change will be put in place to ensure they can be kept for that period of time if necessary.

Victoria recorded 116 new Covid-19 cases today and 15 deaths. All of the fatalities announced today have been linked to aged care.

Andrews has said the current restrictions in Victoria would need to be extended even if the state didn't experience a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Andrews said the decision to ask parliament to allow the restrictions to be extended was about public health and "protecting everyone".

Medical professionals perform Covid testing at a drive through clinic in Ballarat, Victoria, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

"They will need to be in place after the September 13. I wish that wasn't the case," he said.

"Even if there had not been a second wave these rules would still need to be in place. Because there is not a jurisdiction in the world that is going to just be going back to absolute normal, where there are no limits on restaurants, no limits in cafes, no masks at all, no need to isolate if you've actually got this.

"All of those very commonsense provisions they need when you're beyond the 13 September. The law doesn't quite provide for that. We want to make a change."

Andrews said if there isn't a vaccine in 12 months time then the restrictions may have to be extended again.

"We would be in a similar position to now where we would have to go back to the Parliament. No one is asking for an unlimited five years, 10 years, run forever. 12 months we think is appropriate. That is to say it is foreseeable," he said.

"I hope we are wrong in predicting this will still need rules in 12 months. Hopefully we have got a vaccine by then.

"But even then, the vaccine will take time to develop, manufacture, administer, and the efficacy of the vaccine, what is the life-cycle of that, does it protect you for three months, six months, here, forever, the whole notion of boosters, those sorts of things.

"So this is nothing more or less than a logical extension in time, changing the law of the state to ensure it is equal to the challenge of state faces."

Meanwhile, Victorians could be living under mandatory mask rules well into the summer, with Andrews saying the rules will likely be in place "for a while".

"If I'd just take you back, before masks became mandatory the general advice and request that we were making of Victorians when you are out and about for a lawful purpose and you feel, you are not confident you will be able to maintain that 1.5 metre distance, please wear a mask," Andrews said.

"I think that the notion of mandatory mask wearing, at least in those circumstances, think that will be with us for a while. And, yes, that will be challenging when it comes to the hot weather."

The premier warned there will be challenges as the pandemic continues.

"As many of us look ahead, to the end of the year and the warmer weather. I think we would be more than happy of the biggest challenge we face in a few months' time would be the fact that it is a bit hot to wear a mask when it is 35 degrees," he said.

