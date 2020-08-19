The man whose vile racist rant on a London Tube train ended with him knocked out in a single punch has been unmasked as the son of wealthy business owners - and he's already handed himself in to police.

The Daily Mail are reporting that 31-year-old Billy Steele, who works for his parents' construction firm, does not plan to press any charges against the man who hit him after he aimed a racist rant at passengers on the train.

"Billy is on this video that has gone viral. He has gone to the police and owned up. He doesn't want the man who hit him to be punished," his mother Toni Steele told the Mail.

"He is getting help for his behaviour," she said.

The Mail also revealed how Steele is unpopular with his neighbours because of his drinking and how his friends have begun to distance themselves from his violent, anti-social behaviour.

The incident went viral after the remarkable video was shared online, with many commenters happy to see the violence meted out to Steele after he told a group of black passengers they were his "pets".

A shaven-headed Steele told them: "This is my home and you're all going back. You know it as well."

As other passengers argued with him, he doubled down and swung on the handrails singing "they're lesser than us".

The abuse continued until the train pulled into Bank station, when the group of black men prepared to leave the train.

Steele yelled "come on" at the group and balled up his fists before one man responded and sent him sprawling unconscious to the floor with a single punch.

The video has had millions of view since it was uploaded to social media, where users revelled in the instant karma the man received.

"This is how you gotta deal with racists," said one.

"If I was in this man's position and I didn't want to be knocked out stone cold in an extremely humiliating manner I would simply not have been racist," said another.

Others decried the violence, saying that we had to "be better than this".