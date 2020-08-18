One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims has spoken out after newly unearthed photos showed her giving President Bill Clinton a massage during following a flight on the financier's infamous "Lolita Express".

In a photo obtained by the Daily Mail, Chauntae Davies, a 22-year-old massage therapist who acted as Epstein's personal masseuse at the time, is seen smiling while she rubs her hands into Clinton's shoulders.

Another shows the former President smiling in relief as Davies digs into his shoulder and neck.

The photos come as an ill-timed reminder of Clinton's links to Epstein as the former President, 72, prepares to endorse Joe Biden tonight (local time) at the Democratic Convention.

Davies, now in her early 40s, told the Daily Mail of the massage pictures: "Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him."

Davies explained that Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on the plane while on a humanitarian trip with Epstein to Africa in September of 2002.

She said Maxwell, who is now in prison on sex trafficking charges, repeatedly encouraged her to give Clinton a massage while the group stopped to refuel the plane at a small airport in Portugal.

Newly unearthed photos showed her giving President Bill Clinton receiving a massaged from one of Jeffery Epstein's alleged victims. Photo / Getty Images

"Ghislaine chimed in to be funny and said that I could give him a massage," Davies said.

"Everyone had a little chuckle but Ghislaine in her prim British accent insisted and said I was good."

After Maxwell's insistence, Clinton asked Davies: "Would you mind giving it a crack?"

Recounting the massage, Davies said: "He turned his back to me and I reached up and I started to rub out the kink in our former President's neck and shoulder."

The massage therapist then revealed her embarrassment after innocently telling Clinton: "I've got a bad angle, would you mind getting on your knees?"

"I'm not at all sure what came over me."

In an excerpt from her soon-to-be-released memoir, Davies added: "I was groggy and have also always been the queen of putting my foot in my mouth.

"For a moment the room fell silent. I couldn't believe I'd said that. The words just shot out before I realized what I was saying or who I said it to.

"Then, although his face had turned the colour of fire, he laughed. The whole room was laughing too. And, being the good sport he was, he sat down so I could get a better angle."

Earlier this year, Davies spoke out for the first time about her flight to Africa with the billionaire, Bill Clinton, Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey in September 2002.

Chauntae Davies, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, speaks to members of the media outside of federal court in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Davies, who claims she was raped and abused by Epstein soon after meeting him, described in an interview with the Sun being shocked when she saw the A-listers that would be travelling with her.

"I jumped out of my seat and was immediately aware that my travel mates had arrived. And in walks Bill Clinton," she told the Sun.

She said she thought Clinton was "charming" and "sweet" as he introduced himself.

Davies denied that any misconduct occurred with Clinton and said he was a "complete gentleman" the entire time.

"Clinton was a great guy on the trip. He'd sit around on the plane with a cigar in his mouth, playing cards between flights," she said.

"I wrote in my journal at the time that I wished he could be president again. He was charismatic and funny and kind and personable.

"It was obvious he cared about not just our country but the world. He was a gracious host."

Clinton previously issued a statement regarding his travel on Epstein's plane and insisted he knew nothing about the financier's crimes.

"President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pled guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York," the statement said.

"In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested over allegations she was part of Jeffrey Epstein child sex operation. Photo / Getty Images

"Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail travelled on every leg of every trip."

Previous unearthed photos obtained by The Sun show Clinton posing next to Maxwell as they boarded the private jet. Another photo showed Clinton with his arm around Davies.

Other images from inside the Boeing 727 show Clinton sucking on a cigar and playing cards.

Many of Epstein's alleged victims have claimed that he used the plane to shuttle underage girls and organised orgies on board.

There is no evidence to suggest that Clinton, Tucker or Spacey engaged in any sexual activities when they flew on the plane or that they knew of Epstein's crimes.

- additional reporting Daily Mail