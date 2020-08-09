Earth is overheating. Millions are already feeling the pain. For the past 60 years, every decade has been hotter than the last, and 2020 is poised to be among the hottest years ever. The agony

Heat waves are becoming more frequent in Athens. It's toughest in the city's treeless, concrete neighbourhoods.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Houston is getting hotter, fast. Staying cool is an unaffordable luxury for the Rodriguez family.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In Nigeria, rising temperatures are supercharged by nonstop gas flares. You can feel them singe the skin.

The dry season is getting longer and drier in Guatemala. Indigenous farmers could see crop yields fall sharply.

India is already hot. An increase of just a few degrees can be dangerous for people who work outdoors.

Heat is the deadliest form of extreme weather for older Americans. In New York City, isolation is its sly accomplice.