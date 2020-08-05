WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Animal lovers have been left furious and heartbroken after a little kitten was found with horrific burns after she was dumped in a rubbish bin with fireworks strapped to her fur.

On July 27, Queensland's RSPCA received a call about the dumped kitten named Charlie, found in a wheelie bin in Logan, south of Brisbane.

A local discovered Charlie with tape around her neck, legs and stomach, with fireworks stuffed between the tape and her body.

Advertisement

After being rushed to the vets, it was found Charlie had burns around her neck and mouth.

Two days later, police searched the home of a man in his 20s, and discovered fireworks, tape, drugs and a firearm.

Police also discovered a mobile phone which showed footage of a person lighting fireworks that was taped to the kitten.

Daniel Young, RSPCA Queensland Chief Inspector, said the investigation is ongoing.

"Quite frankly I'm at a loss for words," he said.

A little kitten named Charlie has been found with horror burns after she was dumped in a bin with firecrackers taped to her fur. Photo / Queensland RSPCA

A little kitten named Charlie has been found with horror burns after she was dumped in a bin with firecrackers taped to her fur. Photo / Queensland RSPCA

"How anyone could treat an animal like this and then discard it like rubbish is appalling.

"This level of offending shows a complete lack of empathy and a very disturbing level of cruelty."