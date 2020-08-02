The Sunday Herald Sun reports more than 650 cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths are expected to be reported in Victoria today.

It's anticipated Premier Daniel Andrews will hold a press conference this afternoon, addressing the new numbers and reports of an imminent tightening of lockdown measures.

Given the reports of more than 650 cases in Victoria today, here are the daily case totals in the state from the past week.

If that figure is confirmed later today, the combined total for the seven days will pass 3600.

Advertisement

Saturday, August 1: 397.

Friday, July 31: 627.

Thursday, July 30: 723.

Wednesday, July 29: 295.

Tuesday, July 28: 384.

Monday, July 27: 532.