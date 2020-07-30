WARNING: Disturbing content

Police have claimed to have found a severed human penis and testicles in a tradie's freezer while investigating the removal of another person's testicle in an alleged castration fetish act.

Police went to the West End flat of electrician Ryan Andrew King, 27, in inner city Brisbane while investigating a bizarre mutilation last weekend.

Police and paramedics were called to a city backpacker hostel last Saturday night where they found a 26-year-old Sydney man with his genitals partly removed.

Police will allege the victim travelled from Sydney, after arranging for King to fulfil a castration fetish fantasy in a conversation online.

King, who works as an electrician at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre and has volunteered in the SES, is not believed to be medically qualified but allegedly taught himself castration from online research.

It is alleged he may have used a Cryopen, a device for removing lesions such as warts and benign skin spots and nitrous oxide under high pressure before removing one of the man's testicles.

It is understood an ambulance was called when the wound could not be stitched effectively enough to stop the bleeding.

After finding the alleged mutilated man at the hostel, police searched King's West End apartment and claimed to have found a human penis and set of testicles in his freezer.

Queensland Police reported no complaints have been made about the – as yet unidentified – set of severed male human genitals and no charges have been laid in relation to the discovery.

The Sydney man who allegedly had one testicle removed by King was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for surgery and is in a stable condition.

Police charged King with one count of act intended to maim and he appeared via video link in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Ryan King allegedly researched how to carry out the "surgery". Photo / Facebook

"This appears to have been carried out with the consent of the other person," Magistrate Judith Daley said, while considering King's bail application.

King's parents were in court for the appearance of their son, who was denied bail.

His defence lawyer told the court King had been bullied as a student at Brisbane's elite private boys' school Anglican Church Grammar, known as "Churchie", and had Asperger's and Klinefelter syndromes.

Klinefelter syndrome, when a male is born with an extra X or female chromosome, can cause small, poorly functioning genitals and lowered fertility.

Brisbane detectives are investigating the existence of an underground fetish scene in which men apparently volunteer to have parts of their genitals removed.

King will next appear in court on August 24.