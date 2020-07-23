A sign language interpreter has gone global after making what appeared to be a rude gesture while quoting Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews during his Covid-19 update.

Andrews' press conference revealed on Wednesday Victoria had recorded 484 more cases.

But it was the interpreter that left viewers stunned.

As Andrews was talking, the interpreter stretched out his arms before pulling up both middle fingers as he translated the Premier's speech.

At the time of the interpreter's sign, Andrews said: "Hopefully lots of people make that phone call and it may take a little while to for the phone to be answered and for someone to process your claim, but make that call."

Photos of the moment quickly circulated online, with many believing the interpreter had gone rogue.

"I'm dying over here," a comment on the post reads.

"This has so much potential as a meme format," another post reads.

A third added: "Auslan interpreter nails it 'Melbourne do better'."

A sign language interpreter was posted on Reddit making a rude gesture (pictured left) while quoting Premier Daniel Andrews. But there's an explanation. Photo / ABC

But Auslan Services revealed what the sign really meant, informing viewers it was referring to the word "available".

"Signs are not 'frozen' but are done in a 3 dimensional space," Auslan said in a Facebook post.

"There are a few examples of screenshots of this sign circulating the internet.

"This post is to highlight that it is a legitimate sign and is used everyday by 1000's of Deaf people when communicating. If you love Auslan, perhaps you could learn it!"