After plastic explosives and Nazi memorabilia were found at an elite soldier's home, Germany worries about a problem of far-right infiltration at the heart of its democracy.

As Germany emerged from its coronavirus lockdown in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Inside the 'shoot house'

Hannibal's network

Pig heads and Hitler salutes

The hallway of history