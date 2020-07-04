The Australian state of Victoria has reported a dramatic triple digit spike in Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

108 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state today.

The devastating surge in cases was first reported by The Australian, who say the Victorian government was holding "crisis council" meetings over the situation.

It comes after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews reported 66 new cases of the virus were detected on Friday, and 77 cases detected on Thursday.

Speaking a short time ago, Andrews announced two new postcodes in the state will be added to stay at home orders as Victoria grapples with the continuing spike in cases.

Andrews said the growth in cases has remained "unacceptably high" in two new postcodes and postcodes 3031 and 3051 would be added to other areas already under stay at home restrictions from 11.59pm tonight.

When asked how big the "cluster" of cases is in Victoria, the state's Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Annaliese van Diemen said at least 23 of today's cases 108 new cases had been linked to a known cluster. She said she expected that number to rise before the end of the day.

"I know that today we have linked at least another three, if not four or five cases to this cluster across the two groups of housing estates," Dr van Diemen said.

"There was at least 23 at the start of today. So, I suspect it will be up to 30 by the end of the day. There's constant interviews and linking happening throughout the day."

Andrews said in a statement the spread of the virus in Melbourne public housing estates had been identified by contact tracers.

"In recent days, 23 cases across more than 12 households have been identified in the Flemington and North Melbourne public housing estates," Andrews said in a statement.

"This represents a challenge we've not yet encountered. This is not like an outbreak spread across multiple homes or multiple suburbs."

Andrews said large apartment blocks presented a similar problem to other places with close confines, like aged care facilities.

Andrews also announced nine of the state's biggest public housing towers in those post codes would be under a hard lockdown.

"The nine towers that are being locked down will be locked down for at least five days because that is deemed the appropriate period to test everybody – every single resident other than those who've already tested positive – across those towers and to have those tests processed by the labs," Andrews said.

"That data will then guide us as to what the next steps should be but at this stage it is at least that five-day hard lockdown, effective from right now."

"As to the postcodes that have been added in, that will be consistent with the other 10 postcodes until the end of this month and we will reassess at that point or indeed some time before then."

The latest news comes as New South Wales have just reported a dramatic increase in virus numbers, as 189 historic cases from Ruby Princess crew members are added to the state's tally.

But NSW Health have just confirmed they have been added to the tally months after they occurred, taking the total number of cases in Australia to 8255.