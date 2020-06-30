Arizona's Republican governor shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks today and leaders in several American states ordered residents to wear masks in public.

It is a dramatic course reversal amid an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases in the United States.

Among those implementing the face-covering orders is the city of Jacksonville, Florida, where mask-averse US President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August. Trump has refused to wear a mask during visits to states and businesses that require them.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's order went into effect immediately and for at least 30 days. Ducey also ordered public schools to delay the start of classes until at least August 17.

Most Arizona bars and nightclubs opened after the Governor's stay-at-home and business closure orders were allowed to expire in mid-May.

The different contributions to case numbers from key states and patterns is best shown by @VinCannataro's graph from today, with NY, NJ, MA as comparators pic.twitter.com/UFogPCGRwp — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 29, 2020



Arizona health officials reported 3858 more confirmed coronavirus cases yesterday, the most reported in a single day in the state so far and the seventh time in the past 10 days that daily cases surpassed the 3000 mark.

Since the pandemic began, 74,500 cases and 1588 deaths stemming from the virus have been reported in Arizona.

"Our expectation is that our numbers next week will be worse," Ducey said today.

The state is not alone in its reversal. Places such as Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing beaches and bars in some cases amid a resurgence of the virus.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced that he's postponing the restarting of indoor dining because people have not been wearing face masks or complying with recommendations for social distancing.

New Jersey has been slowly reopening, and today indoor shopping centres were cleared to start business again.

Graphs like the ones below scare me. I can't see how one can spin this as anything other than a disaster in the making. https://t.co/CoCxoq5XTQ pic.twitter.com/DzVDbvojXr — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) June 30, 2020



Democratic governors in Oregon and Kansas said that they would require people to wear masks.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown's order will require people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces starting on Thursday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she will issue an executive order mandating the use of masks in stores and shops, restaurants, and in any situation where social distancing of 2m cannot be maintained, including outside. The order goes into effect on Saturday.

"The evidence could not be clearer: Wearing a mask is not only safe, but it is necessary to avoid another shutdown," Kelly said.

Trump is trying to end Obamacare in the middle of a pandemic. That’s a huge gift to Biden https://t.co/xgGpdEqgWb — TIME (@TIME) June 30, 2020



Idaho is moving in a different direction, at least when it comes to the elections. Despite the continuing spread of the virus, state elections officials said that they would allow in-person voting — as well as mail-in ballots — for August primaries and the November general election, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Idaho's May 19 primary was the first statewide election held by mail only. The primary had record voter turnout.

In Texas, a group of bar owners sued to try to overturn Republican Governor Greg Abbott's order closing their businesses. They contend Abbott doesn't have the authority, and they complained that other businesses, such as nail salons and tattoo studios, remain open.

"A system was in place to save lives and contain disaster. The people in charge of the system could not be bothered to avoid the doomed course."https://t.co/PK0XNT9x7j — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 30, 2020



"Governor Abbott continues to act like a king," said Jared Woodfill, lawyer for the bar owners. "Abbott is unilaterally destroying our economy and trampling on our constitutional rights."

But Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that Abbott is on the right path, and he added that Trump should order the wearing of masks.

"States that were recalcitrant ... are doing a 180, and you have the same states now wearing masks," Cuomo said.

"Let the President have the same sense to do that as an executive order, and then let the president lead by example and let the president put a mask on it, because we know it works."

"Across the state, infections have increased by 45% over the past 14 days, and hospitalizations have grown by 43%." https://t.co/jOnzTRDbYj — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) June 30, 2020



One of Cuomo's Republican counterparts, Utah Governor Gary Herbert, on a conference call with Vice-President Mike Pence and members of the White House coronavirus task force, also asked Pence and Trump to issue a national call to wear masks.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has opposed a statewide mask requirement but said in response to Jacksonville's action that he will support local authorities who are doing what they think is appropriate.

In recent weeks, the Republicans moved some of the convention pageantry to Jacksonville after Democratic Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina objected to the holding of a large gathering in Charlotte without social-distancing measures.

Less than a week after Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said there would be no mask requirement, city officials announced today that coverings must be worn in "situations where individuals cannot socially distance."

- AP