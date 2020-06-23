US police brutality is under the spotlight again after officers from Columbus allegedly pepper-sprayed a double amputee at a protest against racism and police brutality.

Witnesses told TMZ police even disconnected the man's prosthetic legs, leaving him crawling on the ground.

According to witnesses, the double amputee, who was part of peaceful protests against racism, was unarmed and non violent.

The protester then reportedly had to crawl to seek medical help while other demonstrators rushed at police to get his prosthetic legs back.

5️⃣9️⃣6️⃣ Columbus, OH: police pepper spray a double amputee, then *disconnect and take his prosthetic legs*



The man *crawled on his hands* to get medical help while a group of protestors rushed the cops to get his legs back



Today, 21 June 2020



[Reddit: https://t.co/OEK8Nvms43] pic.twitter.com/65ppkbo4dv — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 22, 2020

In a clip of the incident, the man can be heard howling in pain on the ground while other protesters demanded officers hand over his legs, and screamed "medic".

"Today in Columbus my husband was downtown at the protests & saw the cops hit & mace an unarmed kid then streal his prosthetic legs," tweeted Lauren McCubbin, of Columbus College or Art & Design.

Another witness said the crowd begged police to return the man's prosthetics but they refused.

A double amputee was seen writhing in pain after he was allegedly pepper-sprayed by police in Columbus, Ohio. Photo / Twitter

Outraged viewers took to social media to vent their frustration over police brutality.

"Having been in a wheelchair for some time, I hated people touching my chair without permission. You're right, this is inhumane and viciously cruel," one wrote.

Another said: "This is a savage display of inhumanity."

The incident occurred after Columbus Mayor Andre Ginther and the city council recently banned the use of pepper spray against non-violent protesters.

Despite the ban, police were still using pepper spray on non-violent protesters and had bicycles to help clear protesters away.

Footage also showed police firing pepper spray into a large crowd.

However, Columbus Mayor Andre Ginther defended police, saying they were trying to clear the streets for over an hour but were met with some violence.