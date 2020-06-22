Christian Brueckner, who's been named the only suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, allegedly used to laugh whenever friends joked about him hiding the missing girl in his cellar.

A former friend of Brueckner's told the Mirror Online that he mocked German Police when they questioned him about the missing 3-year-old.

"He laughed about it and said it was a summons," the former friend, who didn't want to be identified, told the Mirror Online.

A former friend has revealed what Brueckner said to him about "the girl in the cellar".

"He was just waving this piece of paper about. I felt like it was like a little trophy to him."

"After a couple of weeks we started winding him up about it saying 'Maddie's downstairs in the cellar, come on Christian, get Maddie out of the cellar'," the friend recalled.

Brueckner at the time owned two homes, including one where he'd built himself a wine cellar.

"Christian said 'just because I was in Portugal 12 years, they send me this," his friend said.

"He kept going on about it and waving the paper around saying, 'I have nothing to do with this, they are trying to get me'.

"It was like he had rehearsed what he was saying."

Brueckner reportedly told police officers he had nothing to do with the disappearance of the girl from Praia da Luz in the Algarve.

"I asked him 'but why say that as you're only a witness?' He just said 'let's have a party!'.

"He told me, 'they asked me a load of questions and I answered them'. Then he said, 'they've got nothing on me. They can't get me'."

"He was a good friend, but I feel disgusted by him now," the former friend added.